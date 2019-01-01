Ibrahimovic offered two-and-a-half year deal by Serie C side Monza

Monza are serious about signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic as Adriano Galliani and Silvio Berlusconi aim to reunite with the former Milan striker

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been offered the chance to join ex-Milan associates Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani at third-tier Monza on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Galliani, the Rossoneri's former chief executive, said he had spoken with the Swede in an audacious attempt to lure him to the Serie C side.

Confirmation of the contract offer comes after former Milan owner Berlusconi, who purchased Monza in 2018, publicly outlined his desire to reunite with Ibrahimovic.

The 38-year-old has been a free agent since leaving the after two seasons in .

"After Berlusconi gave me a mandate, I made the offer to [Ibrahimovic's agent] Mino Raiola," Galliani, now CEO at Monza, told Corriere della Sera.

"He suggested I talk about it directly with Zlatan, who I speak with every night."

Galliani explained his pitch: "Come to us, stay six months in Serie C. Then next year we go up to Serie B and in two seasons we are in ."

Monza are on track to win promotion this term, but signing Ibrahimovic would still represent a major surprise.

The former , and star has been heavily linked with either a return to Milan or a move to .

Rumoured suitors have ruled themselves out of the race, with director Walter Sabatini telling Tuttomercatoweb: "Ibrahimovic will not be coming to Bologna. He has made other choices."

Ibrahimovic previously enjoyed success with Berlusconi and Galliani at San Siro, where he played from 2010-12 while the duo led the club. Initially he joined the club on loan from Barcelona, but in 2011 the deal was made permanent.

While with the Rossoneri, he scored 42 goals in Serie A in just 61 appearances and helped them to the Scudetto in 2010-11 - the last time that they enjoyed title success. As such, he remains a big favourite of the fans, despite having previously turned out with city rivals .

From there, he moved to PSG, where he became the Parisian club's record marksman, then subsequently to Manchester United and the LA Galaxy.

He is also 's record scorer, having tallied 62 times in 116 outings.