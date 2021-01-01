Ibrahimovic doubtful for Man Utd reunion with AC Milan striker suffering thigh injury ahead of Europa League clash

The Swedish forward picked up a knock in the Serie A clash with Roma at the weekend and could now miss the game against his old club

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to miss the Europa League clash with his former club Manchester United, after the AC Milan striker suffered a thigh muscle injury during their Serie A clash with Roma at the weekend.

The Swedish forward underwent tests after coming off during the 2-1 victory in Rome, with those confirming that he is suffering from an adductor issue.

Ibrahimovic will now miss the first leg of the round-of-16 tie against Man Utd, and is doubtful for the second game.

What happened to Ibrahimovic?

The forward went off in the 56th minute of the game at Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening, leaving Milan sweating on the fitness of a man who is essential to their bids for both domestic and European silverware.

The 39-year-old has scored 16 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions this season, with 14 in as many Serie A matches, and is playing a key role as Milan sit four points behind rivals and leaders Inter in the league standings.

He has also helped Milan to the last 16 of the Europa League, where they face United in Manchester on March 11 before the return game in Italy seven days later.

Early reports indicate that he will be out for three weeks, which would certainly rule him out of the first leg and almost certainly the return fixture as well.

Why was Ibrahimovic facing Man Utd such an enticing prospect?

Aside from still being one of Europe's best forwards and most exciting talents at the age of 39, Ibrahimovic also has history with United having played for them between July 2016 and March 2018.

He was a part of Jose Mourinho's Europa League-winning squad in 2017, but he missed the final win over Ajax through injury and may now be unable to take on his old team in that same competition.

