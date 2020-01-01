‘I will never beg any player to play for the Super Eagles’ – Rohr reacts to Billing's snubbing of Nigeria

The Franco-German has explained what transpired between him and the 23-year-old, who recently quashed a report linking him to the West Africans

coach Gernot Rohr has stated he will never beg any player to play for the national team, and suggested Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing used him to get the attention of the Danish national team manager.

The 23-year-old was born to a Nigerian father and Danish mother and has represented the European country’s youth team, but is still eligible to feature for the Super Eagles having not played for at senior level.

Last month the forward quashed a report making rounds that he has agreed to pledge his allegiance to the West Africans, stating he felt more like a Dane and revealed he has told Rohr of his intention to play for the Danish team.

The Franco-German tactician, however, explained how Billing’s agent called him to explain his client was interested in playing for Nigeria and he did a follow-up by calling the player.

"Billing's agent called me and he said that he is interested to come to Nigeria because he is not playing so much in Denmark,” Rohr told ESPN.

"So he wanted me to call [Billing]. I said I don't have his number, so he gave me his number. [When I called Billing] he asked me some questions about the Nigerian team.

"And he said, 'I am very, very interested to come with you, but give me some time. I think the agent is using this interest to give him more importance or more chances to play in Denmark.

"We never beg anybody. But if they want to come, if they are good players, yes. Some players sometimes want to come but we have already better players in these positions."

Besides Ola Aina, Leon Balogun and Alex Iwobi, who have switched allegiances to play for the Super Eagles in the past, Heracles Almelo striker Cyriel Dessers and Koln defender Kingsley Ehizibue are two other players who have shown their interest in featuring for the West Africans.

The pair were part of the Nigeria squad scheduled to take on Sierra Leone in March in an qualifier before the game was suspended due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Rohr is also hoping Queens Park midfielder Eberechi Eze, who has been in top form in the Championship this season, will make a decision to play for the Super Eagles soon.

"We hope Eze will come but you know there is a process to follow. If they play already for the youth team in or other countries, there is a process, write a letter, go to the Fifa commission, and so on," Rohr added.

Rohr was recently handed a new contract by the Nigeria Football Federation after guiding the Super Eagles to the 2018 World Cup in , and leading the side to finish third in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in .

Having been given a target to qualify the three-time African champions for the 2022 global tournament in and win the 2021 Afcon title in , Rohr will be expected to continue in his quest to bring more quality players into the national team.