‘I will always fight to represent Nigeria’ – Genk’s Onuachu reacts to latest Super Eagles snub

The 26-year-old is among the notable omissions in Gernot Rohr's latest selection despite his fine goalscoring form in Belgium

Genk striker Paul Onuachu has accepted his omission from the latest Super Eagles squad in good fate but he vowed to continue fighting for a place in the Nigerian national team.

Earlier this week, Gernot Rohr released his 24-man team for the country’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against Benin and Lesotho later this month.

Despite leading the goalscoring charts in the Belgian First Division A with 25 goals in 29 matches, Onuachu did not make the list but he was placed on standby if any of the eight invited forwards suffers a problem in the course of the two matches.

The decision to drop the Owerri-born attacker for captain Ahmed Musa has not played a competitive game since last November has been a talking point among Nigeria fans.

Onuachu has moved on from the disappointment, but he is not giving up the fight for a place in Rohr’s subsequent selection.

“It’s the coach’s decision, and I respect it, he has the final say, and there’s nothing I can do to it, but I will do my best at all times and always fight to represent my fatherland,” the former Midtjylland forward told the Punch.

Article continues below

In March 2019, Onuachu scored his one and only international goal for Nigeria in their 1-0 victory against Egypt in a friendly encounter.

He has nine appearances under his belt for the Super Eagles, which include three outings at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Nigeria, who currently lead Group L by eight points after four matches, will travel to Porto Novo for their fixture against second-placed Benin on March 27 before hosting bottom-placed Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, three days later.