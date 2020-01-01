'I was very young' - Suso reflects on Liverpool beginnings and Sevilla successes

The 27-year-old says he has finally settled at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium after up-and-down spells with the Reds and AC Milan

Suso has reflected on his beginnings and the success he has enjoyed at over the past year, describing his career journey as "beautiful".

Back in 2004, Suso's rise to stardom began at Cadiz, where he spent six years making his way through the club's youth ranks before being snapped up by Liverpool.

The midfielder joined the Reds academy on an initial loan deal, but marked his 17th birthday in November 2010 by signing his first professional contract.

He was handed his senior debut during a clash with in September 2012, but was unable to hold down a regular first-team spot before being sent out on loan to Almeria for the 2013-14 season.

Then-Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers still couldn't find a place for Suso upon his return to Anfield, and he reached an agreement to join in January 2015 ahead of his contract expiring that summer.

After a slow start to life at San Siro, which included a brief loan spell at , the versatile playmaker went on to score 24 goals in 153 appearances for the Rossoneri, while also laying on an impressive 36 assists.

The 27-year-old was, however, deemed surplus to requirements in the last winter transfer window, and he joined Sevilla on an initial 18-month loan deal, with an obligation to buy included in the final agreement.

Suso helped Julen Lopetegui's side finish fourth in before his move was made permanent for €24 million (£22m/$29m) in July, and he then played a key role in the team's Europa League triumph in Lisbon a month later.

The international is playing a prominent role once again this campaign, but he hasn't forgotten where he came from and the sacrifices he had to make to fulfil his dream of being a top-level footballer.

“It is true that I left home very young, when I was 15 years old," Suso told Goal. "What I have, I have worked for, my family has helped me a lot. It was a very delicate and very strong thing to leave when I was 15 years old, for me and also for my family.

"It is clear that what I wanted was to play football and I have done it."

The former Cadiz starlet admits he was never able to settle fully at Liverpool or Milan, but he now feels right at home with a club that has managed to establish itself among the elite over the past decade.

“They are different stages [in my career]. At Liverpool, it was just when they changed ownership, at Milan I also had several managers," said Suso.

"I tell you about Sevilla, the club that always aspires for everything, always fights for everything, is strong in all competitions.

"Whether in La Liga, the Europa League or the , Sevilla is always an uncomfortable opponent.

"It's a beautiful thing because you know that Sevilla is always going to compete against any team."

The Sevilla star does, however, look back on his time at Milan fondly, and he claims has more in common with La Liga than the Premier League, having spent a total of five years at both Anfield and San Siro.

“I left Liverpool after an operation and the first two months were complicated because I had just come back from the injury, after being out for five months," Suso added.

"I think it was a beautiful period in . Compared to Liverpool, it is more similar to Spain, and that part was very good. Football is slower, more organised and tactical than here.

"Here, we play with the ball more, but I got good things from everywhere and they were five very enjoyable years."