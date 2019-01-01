'I was really p*ssed off!' - Norwich captain Tettey fumes over James penalty call in Man Utd defeat

The Canaries skipper was not at all pleased with the decision to award the Red Devils two spot-kicks when the sides met on Sunday

midfielder Alex Tettey has expressed his anger over the use of VAR in their 3-1 defeat to .

Twice penalties were awarded to Manchester United with the use of VAR, but Canaries goalkeeper Tim Krul kept them both out, first denying Marcus Rashford and then Anthony Martial.

The first was given for a foul by Ben Godfrey on winger Daniel James, qnd Tettey was not at all pleased with the decision to overturn the referee’s initial decision that there was no penalty.

He even claimed that international James admitted that the spot-kick should not have been awarded at the time.

“It was a bit strange,” Tettey told VG. “The referee tells me there was no penalty. I told him there was no punishment. James told [Tim Krul] that there was no penalty.

“However, then we get someone who sits somewhere and says they are penalties. I don’t think so.

“I was really p*ssed off throughout the game. First and foremost, we do some things that are really weird and then you have this VAR stuff that makes you have to wait.

"You play the game, you have adrenaline from before, you don’t need more things to create excitement.

“What is it about? Just decide it so the game can move on. How can they determine that they are penalties? If the referee sees it clearly, can’t he decide? Who knows?”

The midfielder was also thoroughly unimpressed with the way his side defended against United, with Scott McTominay and Rashford opening the scoring in the first half before Martial added a third in the second period. Onel Hernandez grabbed a consolation goal two minutes from time.

“I was shocked. I don’t know how we can be so naive and give away so much space. That should not happen,” Tettey continued.

“We have a right-back who is in no man’s land, we have a centre-back that is higher than the other, and he does not know where the attacker is.

“[Rashford’s goal] shouldn’t have happened. If you let such goals in the Premier League time and again, you have no chance. It’s okay to let in goals, but not in that way. I’m still very upset about it.

“I should not be too strict, but I think we make ‘junior football mistakes’.”