'I wanted the No. 7 jersey!' - New Juventus signing Danilo relishing Ronaldo reunion

Despite failing in his light-hearted bid to steal the striker's trademark number, Danilo cannot wait to meet up once more with his old Madrid friend

Danilo is motivated to become a better player at with the help of former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, whom the full-back jokingly told that he wanted his number 7 shirt in Turin.

The Brazilian made the move to Turin last week as part of a deal that saw Joao Cancelo move the opposite way to Manchester City.

He will reunite with five-time Balon d'Or winner Ronaldo at the Allianz Stadium, having previously won two titles together at Madrid.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Danilo joked he had already asked for the number seven shirt belonging to Ronaldo.

"I spoke to him before coming here. I said to him that I wanted to take the number seven jersey, but it was already taken," Danilo said.

"He spoke very highly of Juventus and to play with him will be an extra motivation. I found a very motivated and happy Ronaldo. He spoke about the club like a family and this was reassuring to me. It was great to hear such things."

Danilo made the switch to Juve at a time of transition for the Italian champions, who brought in ex- and boss Sarri as Massimiliano Allegri's successor.

"Sarri has a very particular style," the 28-year-old said. "He likes to command play. Napoli and Chelsea are two different teams who are difficult to face.

"I like his style of play very much and I am ready to learn and evolve every day. Sarri has asked me to be very attentive in the defensive phase of the game, and that I am free to express my potential.

"I don’t think I’ll have difficulty adapting to what he is asking for. I know that defending is very important in , but I am 28 years old and open to learning anything that I need to become a better player."

After being used predominantly as a back-up option at City, featuring 34 times across two Premier League seasons, Danilo felt it was time for a new challenge with Juventus.

"Every moment is important to help forge you as a player," said Danilo, who has been handed the number 13 shirt. "Although I didn’t play the way I wanted to, these years were fundamental and will help me have the right mentality here at Juve.

"The first impressions have been good. I have been welcomed warmly and I feel great being here these first few days. There were already discussions with Juventus in the past, but I believe that this is the right moment to be here."