'I want to stay' - Cech relaxed as Arsenal future remains unclear

The veteran goalkeeper will be a free agent in the summer and has not yet been offered a new deal by the Gunners

Petr Cech wants to stay at Arsenal and insists he is not 'stressed' about not receiving a new contract offer.

The former Chelsea star, 36, will be a free agent in the summer when his current deal expires, unless the Gunners moves to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

However, talks have not started and Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has recently preferred Bernd Leno as his No.1.

Cech joined Arsenal from their Stamford Bridge neighbours in 2015 for £10 million, but Emery last week admitted he was unsure whether the veteran keeper had a future with the club.

And the Czech Republic international claims he is relaxed about the situation, telling the Evening Standard : “I would like to stay but we are in January.

“The season is long so you never know what will happen. I don’t feel stressed or pressed about when we sit and when we talk.

“I just do my job and in the end we can easily sit and discuss it, so we will see. I haven’t [had an offer yet] and after the transfer window we will talk and see where we are.”

Cech has not played a Premier League game since losing his place to summer signing Leno after suffering a hamstring injury against Watford on September 29.

He has been used in cup games after starting the season as No.1 and when asked about his future last week, Emery said: "I don't know now, it has to do with the club and the player.

"He started this season very well, very good behaviour, commitment and also performance. And then when he had his injuries, he recovered his position on the bench.

"I am very happy with him. We will speak in the future with the player but at the moment I want his focus to be the same in every training and match."

Cech started in goal for Saturday's 3-0 FA Cup win at Blackpool , with the Gunners set to return to Premier League action on Saturday at West Ham.