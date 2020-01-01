'I want Messi to retire at Barcelona' - Guardiola dismisses Man City transfer claims

The Blues boss is aware of speculation suggesting that he could be reunited with the Argentine icon, but he is not expecting a transfer door to open

Pep Guardiola has sought to bring the speculation regarding a move to for Lionel Messi to a close, with the former boss expecting the Argentine to retire at Camp Nou.

A stunning switch to the Etihad Stadium has been mooted for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Reports have suggested that, having spent his entire career to date with Barca, Messi is growing disillusioned with life at the Catalan giants.

He has been outspoken in his criticism of comments made by sporting director Eric Abidal, while a break clause in his current contract will allow him to move on at the end of any given season.

It would come as a surprise to see Messi leave his current surroundings, but potential landing spots have started to dominate gossip columns.

A reunion with Guardiola at City would be a logical fit for the South American, but the former Blaugrana boss has poured cold water on the rumours.

Guardiola has said on links to Messi: “He’s a player for Barcelona, he will stay there, that is my wish.

“I’m not going to talk about players for another club. I think he’s going to finish his career there, it’s my wish.”

While City are not expecting to be in a position to add Messi to their ranks any time soon, they do already have one mercurial Argentine forward at their disposal in Sergio Aguero.

He has been named Premier League Player of the Month for January, with a new top-flight record set by the 31-year-old after taking that prize for a seventh time.

Guardiola said of Aguero, who is City’s all-time leading goalscorer: “He’s one of the best in the Premier League.

“For every season to be there despite his injuries, he’s an exceptional player and overall an incredible person.”

Aguero has remained a talismanic presence for City this season, finding the target on 21 occasions, but the goals have dried up for the Blues as a collective.

Guardiola’s side have slipped a long way off the title pace as a result, with the Catalan coach saying of his defending champions and their uncharacteristic struggles for consistency: “I think we’re a very good team, I like the way we play this season.

“We cannot deny the gap is big, we didn’t expect to be 22 points behind, but it’s the reality, we have to accept it and learn from it, but I like Man City.”

Pressed further on the lack of end product in the final third, Guardiola added: “I don’t have an explanation, I’d like to but I don’t know.

“We’ve scored a lot of goals this season. I think we are there, we have people in the box.”