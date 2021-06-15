'I still want more from him' - Pogba isn't the same player for Man Utd as he is for France, Keane claims

The former Ireland international has wondered aloud about the midfielder's displays at Old Trafford

Roy Keane has questioned why Paul Pogba can't produce the same quality of performances for Manchester United as he does with France.

Pogba turned in a stellar display for Les Bleus on Tuesday, helping them to a 1-0 win over Germany to kick off Euro 2020 play.

The midfielder's performance led Keane to wonder aloud why he can't produce the same displays consistently for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.

What was said?

"Listen we keep talking about Paul Pogba," Keane said on ITV. "There's no doubt he's a talented boy. I still want more from him, particularly when he's playing for Manchester United.

"No doubt he's surrounded by probably better players and he's more comfortable in that environment with the French team. He plays on the left side and slots in.

"I think when he's with United, he maybe doesn't take responsibility, maybe there's too much responsibility or maybe there's not enough players around him who can take responsibility," added the Irishman.

"I know with France he is sharing this kind of responsibility with other players around. Maybe in Manchester (he is) isolated too much and maybe this is why he is feeling more pressure.

"Obviously there is a difference between the Pogba we know with France and the one we know at United."

Former France midfielder Patrick Vieira added: "There's a question about the performance he has with Manchester United - the ones he has for the French national team are much much better.

"I think maybe the system; maybe he feels more comfortable in the French system than in Manchester. Obviously he's a leader and an important player. When he's in Manchester he has to take responsibility as well."

What's next for France?

After France got their Euro 2020 campaign off to an ideal start, they will resume group play on Saturday when they face Hungary.

Les Bleus will then close out group play next Wednesday with a match against Portugal.

