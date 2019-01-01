'I should have had four!' - Sterling rues missed chance after hat-trick performance

The Manchester City star insists he could have improved on a three-goal effort against Atalanta

Raheem Sterling was not fully satisfied with his hat-trick performance on Tuesday, as the star admitted that he should have scored four against .

City ran rampant in a 5-1 victory over the Italian side at the Etihad, continuing the club's perfect start to the .

After falling behind 1-0 early after Fernandinho conceded a penalty, City stormed back through Sergio Aguero, who scored in the 34th and 38th minutes to push the Premier League champions into the lead.

Sterling was credited with the assist on the first as he set up the Argentine star before the winger drew the penalty leading to Aguero's second finish of the night.

In the second half, Sterling took over, firing an 11-minute hat-trick to seal the result for Pep Guardiola's side.

Sterling's first came in the 58th minute on an assist from Phil Foden, who was later sent off with a second yellow card.

The second and third came in the 64th and 69th minutes, with Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez playing providers.

(& whoever mentions my missed sitter and / or Fantasy football will be blocked forever 😂😂) — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) October 22, 2019

He had the chance to make it four shortly after his third, as he broke in all alone on the counter-attack, but Sterling fired his shot just wide of the right post, leaving him more concerned with the chance he missed than the three he finished.

"It was difficult with them going man for man, it was tough to get space. But we had to stay patient, wait for a chance and take them when they came," he told BT Sport.

"I should have had four. They put me through and I was looking to put one on a plate for Riyad Mahrez. But I went through and should have finished it."

With the trio of goals, Sterling now has 12 this season, having played in just 13 matches.

A total of six of those goals have come in Sterling's eight Premier League appearances, as Manchester City currently sit second in the table behind league-leaders .

Next up for Sterling and Manchester City is a match against at the Etihad.

After that, the club will turn focus towards two matches against , one in the and one in the Premier League.