'I really hope Ronaldo stays' - Casemiro calls for Man Utd not to sell wantaway star

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Real Madrid midfielder has said he doesn't want Ronaldo to leave this summer despite rumours linking him away from Old Trafford. The pair spent four years together at the Bernabeu before Ronaldo left to join Juventus.

WHAT HE SAID: On Ronaldo's future at Manchester United, Casemiro told ESPN Brasil, "We are talking about one of the best players of all time. He knows that I respect him a lot. I hope he stays with us because he is a great player. He gives you a lot of goals, he is a winner, he is a leader. He is so important for us.

"We approached each other because of the language, too. Since my first day here, he has helped me with everything. He is helping me a lot. I really hope he stays with us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo asked to leave Old Trafford at the beginning of the summer and was benched as Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1. There is still no clarity over the superstar's future as deadline day approaches.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The future is still uncertain for Cristiano Ronaldo, with the transfer window shutting on September 1. United are due to face Southampton on August 27 in which could be his last appearance for the club.