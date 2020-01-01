I planned to use Goretzka as a right-back, reveals Germany coach Low

In form in an attacking sense in recent weeks, the national team boss admits that he has had very different plans for the 25-year-old

boss Joachim Low has revealed that he planned to use star Leon Goretzka as a right-back.

The 25-year-old has been in eye-catching form with the leaders since the resumption of play following the coronavirus crisis by scoring two goals and laying on three more as FCB have extended their advantage over second-placed to seven points.

While the former man has been impressing with his acumen in the final third, Low admits that he has toyed with using the midfielder at the opposite end of the field.

“It was always my idea to use him as a full-back because he can also be this type of player,” the 60-year-old said in an interview with Kicker.

Low, though, revealed why he has been reticent to use Goretzka, who has 11 goals in 25 international appearances, in that role.

“He’s never played this role,” he said. “Games and training are necessary for this. Why his dynamism, his feeling for the ball and his understanding of the game, he would be an option.”

The coach, meanwhile, believes that his evolution is likely to lead him to playing in a more advanced role, for example as a No.10.

“He is a player with a combination of a lot of dynamism, very good technique and good positional ability,” he said. “From the central position he exudes – and this is what sets him apart – a goal scoring threat because he keeps pushing forward. He knows how to score with his right and left foot, as well as his head. That’s why I think we’ll see him in a more attacking central role in the coming years.”

But the player is not simply excellent technically; Low has been left impressed with the midfielder’s attitude.

“He’s very critical and is aware of trends and what’s going on around him,” he said. “He’s very good to talk to for young players. He’s someone who thinks outside the box and it’s interesting to talk to him. He’s also got a very acute sense of justice.”

Goretzka has featured 28 times for FCB in all competitions this season and has scored seven goals, while delivering nine assists.