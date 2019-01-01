'I might steal his phone so he can't talk to anyone!' - Pereira hatches plan to keep Pogba at Man Utd

The World Cup-winning midfielder continues to be linked with a summer move elsewhere, but a current Red Devils team-mate is eager to see him stay put

Andreas Pereira has joked that he is ready to aid ’s efforts to keep Paul Pogba at the club by stealing the target’s phone.

Speculation surrounding the World Cup-winning midfielder’s future refuses to go away.

Pogba has admitted that it may be time for him to make a fresh start after three years back at Old Trafford which have seen him attract regular rounds of criticism.

A big-money switch to Spain has been mooted, while Juventus are also said to be exploring the possibility of taking the Frenchman back to Turin.

United are understandably reluctant to part with a prized asset, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggesting that Pogba still has a big part to play in his plans – potentially as captain.

Pereira is another of those hoping to see the 26-year-old stay put and is willing to do all he can to ensure that a fellow Old Trafford academy graduate remains in his current surroundings.

“It is great [to train and play with him] - just in the group he is a great person,” the international told reporters ahead of United’s International Champions Cup clash against Milan in Singapore on Saturday.

“It will be very important if he stays with us. He is a very good player and a top-class as a person as well.

“I learn from him every day. He is one of my closest friends, I have been here with him since 16, so he is like family to me. I might have to steal his phone so he doesn’t speak to anyone!”

Pereira has committed his future to United by penning a new four-year contract.

He is determined to repay the faith shown in him by the Red Devils, especially as the club have lost fellow midfielder Ander Herrera to .

The 23-year-old is aware that he still has much to learn, with talks having been held with Solskjaer on the back of a costly error in a 2-2 draw with in January, but is confident that he can prove his worth.

“It was difficult but after the mistake, I was doing well,” Pereira added.

“The manager spoke with me, I had to sit down, it was difficult for me but I came back with the goal against .

“I feel strong, I feel that I can step up. I feel that I have to take my chance now and I will be ready to take it this season. I have a lot more to show.”