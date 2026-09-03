'I will return to Real Madrid on one condition' - Luka Modric opens up about '50-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo', Jose Mourinho and the Negreira case

AC Milan ace Luka Modric has affirmed that he still is and will remain a Real Madrid supporter, while also revealing his deep love for his current club since childhood.

Modric said in an extensive interview with "AS": "I feel good. I am very happy with my life in Milan. From day one, I received a warm welcome from the club and the fans, and that is what makes me happy. The city is beautiful, it is different from Madrid, but I love it too. I enjoy my time here and I am happy."

He continued: "Real Madrid are the greatest team in history, and Milan are a great team as well, the second most European title-winning team after Madrid, and this is proof of its greatness. It is true they have not won the title for a long time, but they remain a historic club with a rich history, and all they need is to regain the level they were at in the nineties and the new millennium and beyond."

The veteran midfielder added: "I grew up watching a lot of Italian football matches because Italy is close to Croatia, and I followed it with passion, as it was at the time perhaps the strongest league in the world, as is the case with the Premier League now, and it had amazing players. Milan was my favourite team in my childhood, the team I admired. In the end, I never expected my path to lead me here, but life holds surprises for us, and here I am."

Ancelotti's advice to Modric

Asked what Carlo Ancelotti had told him about Milan, he answered: "When we were in Madrid, we sometimes talked about Milan, and he would tell me about his experience and his story with Milan. He called me when he learned that I would not be continuing with Madrid, and that he would not be continuing either. He called me a few days later because he was aware of the Milan matter, as they had asked him about me."

On retiring after turning 41, he said: "It seems there is a common idea that when one reaches a certain age, it is better to retire and step aside, but I do not see it that way as long as I feel content, because this is my life. I love what I do; I truly love football, and I am happy and enjoying it. I have been doing this work for more than 30 years, I started as a six-year-old child, and I know it cannot last as long as other jobs."

He noted: "But for me, this is not a job, it is something I love. And when you do something you love, you do not consider it work. It is something I enjoy every day, and as long as I feel content and see that I can accomplish what is required of me or what I have to do, I want to continue. How long will this last? I know the end is approaching, but I do not know whether it will be this year or next year."

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Cristiano Ronaldo is a phenomenon and a ferocious beast

Quizzed on Cristiano Ronaldo and whether he can reach 1,000 goals, Modric said: "Cristiano is an amazing player; he is a phenomenon, a ferocious beast, and I have no doubt that he will achieve this number. Everything he has done, and everything he continues to do, and the way he competes, and gives his utmost match after match, is something that inspires admiration."

He continued: "I hold a special affection for him for what we achieved together at Real Madrid, and that is why I hope he achieves this number as soon as possible. But he has at least another year ahead of him, and I am certain, as I said, that he will do it. This is something incredible. I do not know how long he will want to continue playing, but he will keep scoring goals even if he wants to continue until the age of 50. His talent for scoring goals is amazing, and above all, his character, his belief, and his self-confidence; all of that is something incredible."

On the World Cup exit against Ronaldo's Portugal, he commented: "It was a very frustrating loss. I believe we played a great match, and we were the better team than Portugal, especially in the second half, and we could have settled the match early. As for technology, I believe it is beneficial for football in some respects, but I see it being used badly and selectively, to determine who is the stronger or something like that. I do not like talking about these matters, but in that match it was not just about the last goal, but about the penalty too."

Turning to the meeting between Spain and Croatia on 26 September and whether he might feature, Luka said: "Well, first I have to decide and talk with the federation and the new coach who has just started. We have an excellent relationship. I began my career with the national team with him in the under-21 team. The first to call me up to the senior team was Zlatko Kranjcar, but after the World Cup, Slaven Bilic came, who is the current coach, and we spent six years together during which we achieved many accomplishments."

Mourinho's return to Real Madrid

On Mourinho's return to Real Madrid, he said: "You can see from the first few matches that this is a different Real Madrid, a terrifying Real Madrid, and that is what I like. I believe appointing Mourinho was a very wise decision by the club, as he is the ideal choice for this position given the team and everything."

He continued: "He knows the club well, and he is a winner, and he has a great personality, and I have a special appreciation for him because he is the one who brought me here, and he is the most important factor in my joining. He said to the club: I want him or no one else. That is why I hold him all this warmth and respect. My only regret is not working with him for longer."

He went on: "I worked with him for one year and learned a lot about how to perform my work to the fullest, and how to fight, and how to give my utmost... His way of preparing for matches was amazing. I would enter the pitch knowing exactly what would happen. I believe he is the ideal choice, and that he will bring a lot of happiness to Real Madrid's fans, and Real Madrid will be a very dangerous team in all competitions."

His voice softened again: "Mourinho is special to me because of his struggle to sign me; this is something unforgettable. I would do anything for him. Although we do not talk much, we sometimes exchange messages, but I always wish him all the best. I believe he is in the right place because he is at the best club in the world, and he is one of the best coaches in history. This partnership is excellent, and it will certainly worry the other teams."

The fans' love is among Modric's greatest achievements

On his farewell from Real Madrid's fans, Modric commented: "I consider my greatest achievement, despite winning many titles, to be the love of Real Madrid's fans. I find it hard to find the right words to express my gratitude for this great love. I felt it from day one, even during that somewhat difficult period upon my arrival. I felt in the stands and in the streets the people's love for me, and this love has grown stronger over time. For me, this is more important than any title."

Asked why he won more Champions League crowns than La Liga titles, and whether it was linked to the famous Negreira case, Modric said: "Well, I do not know. It is a really unusual situation. I will not elaborate on it because I do not like to. In my time, why did we win the Champions League more than La Liga titles? I believe the reason is that we were not focused on daily matters; we thought we had plenty of time to correct mistakes, whereas in the Champions League we knew we could not afford any slip."

He added: "We did what we did in the Champions League because we knew that failure meant exiting the tournament. In La Liga, we always thought we were able to make up the points, but Barcelona was very strong and would not allow us to do so. That is why I believe we won fewer titles in La Liga compared to the Champions League during that period, but I would not change anything."

Returning to the Negreira case, he said: "Of course this is not normal, but I do not follow this topic much. It is not normal, but I believe we also bear part of the responsibility for not winning more league titles."

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The Ballon d'Or in 2018

On breaking the dominance of Cristiano and Lionel Messi over the Ballon d'Or in 2018, Modric said: "Yes, it is something incredible, it is the greatest individual award ever, there is nothing greater than it. And winning it in an era of exceptional players like Cristiano Ronaldo, and even with other great players competing for it every year like Neymar and Karim Benzema, and many others. Winning it was a wonderful feeling. I feel overwhelming happiness and great satisfaction at receiving the Ballon d'Or when I look at the list of players who have won it."

He continued: "Also, being from a small country, it is always much harder for us compared to players from big countries like Spain, Italy, Germany and France; we have to make double the effort. This feeling makes me prouder of this award. But I always say the most important thing is the team, and this does not change. It is a wonderful recognition of the outstanding season I delivered with Real Madrid, and above all, with Croatia; that is why I am very happy."

Asked who will win it this year, he answered: "Honestly, I do not know, and I do not want to name anyone or specify who deserves it more. People vote and decide the winner. There are many candidates from Real Madrid and other teams. We will see who wins; I do not want to get into names."

On Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius jr., he said: "They are wonderful. I am very happy with Vinicius renewing his contract with the club; it would not have been considered good if he had not done so, given all that he offers. Kylian is amazing: the ease with which he scores goals, and his speed and agility are amazing... but the closest of them to me is Jude, because he is a midfielder like me."

Bellingham can be a captain

He added: "Yes, Bellingham can be a captain. The Bernabeu crowd appreciates his dedication and loyalty on the pitch, as he gives his utmost. They do not appreciate only his talent, but also his work ethic. What he did in the World Cup and his start this year is amazing; I hope he continues in this manner."

On a possible return to Real Madrid after retirement, in any role, Modric said: "I hope that happens. Real Madrid is my home and will always be so. I will always remain a Madridista for what I lived through there. Those were the best years of my professional and personal life. I hope to return one day, but we will see in what role. I am a person who likes to do his job well and to be useful. I would not return to Real Madrid just for my name, to be there without truly knowing what I am doing. I cannot do a job like that. If I return, I want to be useful, and important, and a key player in anything I do."