I-League: Mohun Bagan write to AFC, requests clarity on Indian football

The Kolkata-based I-League club has requested Asian Football Confederation for clarity on the roadmap of Indian football...

I-League side Mohun Bagan have written to the continent's governing body, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), seeking clarification on the future of Indian football.

Club director Debashis Dutta on Wednesday sent a letter to Dato' Windsor John, the General Secretary of the AFC, requesting the governing body's swift action in clarifying the issues regarding the roadmap of Indian football.

The club has referenced the meetings held in 2017 with the representatives of Indian football stakeholders and then later with the delegates from FIFA and AFC which had the roadmap of Indian football on the agenda and writes that they have received no further information from any of the involved parties ever since.

Bagan has stated that AIFF, despite several requests, has not provided them with any solution or clarity on the matter. The Kolkata-based club has requested for AFC's help in getting a faster resolution, with the future of the current top-tier football league, I-League, uncertain.