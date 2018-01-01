I-League 2018-19: Mohun Bagan's Shankar Lal Chakraborty - Sony Norde ruled out of Kolkata Derby

The Haitian winger will not play in the famed Kolkata derby on Sunday...

Arch-rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are set to lock horns in the biggest clash of Indian football, the Kolkata Derby, on Sunday at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Ahead of the marquee clash, Mohun Bagan coach Shankar Lal Chakraborty is under tremendous pressure as he will miss the service of star winger Sony Norde due to a hamstring injury.

“Sony Norde will not be in the 18-man match day squad. The Doctor’s medical report suggests that Sony will not be able to play tomorrow. He is out for two weeks. He has a hamstring injury. Sony is an important player but Mohun Bagan has won matches without him. To us, Pintu (Mahato) and Sukhdev Singh's loss is the same as that of Sony," said Chakraborty.

Mohun Bagan have conceded seven goals in six matches and have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last two home matches.

But Shankar Lal refused to acknowledge that there is any concern with his team's defence. He said, “There is no problem with my defence. We have discussed everything. Tomorrow we will perform better and try to keep a clean sheet.”

The Green and Maroons have not lost a single game against their arch-rivals in their last seven meetings in all competitions.

"We are unbeaten in seven derbies but tomorrow is a new match. We will start afresh tomorrow. We are not thinking about the record.”

Shankar Lal spoke highly about his counterpart Alejandro Menendez and praised East Bengal ahead of the high voltage match.

"East Bengal are a good and a disciplined team. They have a great team. I am not in a position to comment on a high profile coach like Alejandro. Jobby (Justin) is playing well and scoring goals. The defence is performing well as well especially after Salam Ranjan Singh's inclusion. Overall they are a very good unit.”