Indian football: Six I-League clubs write to PM Narendra Modi for intervention

The six I-League have urged the Prime Minister of India to interfere and find a solution to the ongoing issue between them and the India FA....

Six clubs, namely , , , , and , have written to the Prime Minister of Narendra Modi on Monday about the ongoing issue between the clubs and the All Football Federation (AIFF)

The primary concern which the clubs have unanimously raised in the letter was that the AIFF, along with their commercial partners FSDL, might promote the (ISL) as the main league of country and simultaneously demote the I-League, which is currently India's top tier football league.

The clubs also pointed out the legacy of the I-League and how making a closed league like ISL the top division could hamper the progress of Indian football.

The club representatives had recently met AIFF president Praful Patel after which the Indian FA and the clubs had released a joint statement that said the clubs were satisfied after meeting Patel.

A day later, the clubs released a statement that said they would not compromise over the league’s status and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) club competition’s slots. They also proposed a roadmap for Indian football.

The AIFF will conduct an executive committee meeting on July 9 and it is believed that a final decision on the ongoing issue between the ISL and I-League will be taken in that meeting.

With a letter sent to the Prime Minister of the country right before the executive committee meeting, it will be interesting to see if the Indian Government would interfere and find a solution to this ongoing issue in Indian football.

Here is the full letter sent unanimously by the I-League clubs to PM Narendra Modi.