I-League 2018-19: Shankar Lal Chakraborty's tactical tweak help Mohun Bagan trump Minerva Punjab

Mohun Bagan return to winning ways after a narrow derby loss...

Shankar Lal Chakraborty was a worried man as his team got back to action within 70 hours after a gruelling Kolkata Derby which they lost 3-2. He was more concerned about the mental fatigue than the physical exhaustion as a defeat against East Bengal is always a hard pill to swallow, in addition to the loss of captain Eze Kingsley who picked up a red card in the fixture.

"We played just the day before yesterday and had to travel soon after. It affects us mentally also. It's a long league but when you know in advance that you have to play in two days, you cannot make any excuses," said the coach before the match.

But his men did not display an iota of mental or physical fatigue during the 90 minutes they played against a rugged Minerva Punjab side. In fact, in spite of making only one change to the side that played on Sunday evening, he made the first substitution only on the 80th minute with Sk. Faiaz coming in to replace Azharuddin Mallick. Credit must be given to physical trainer Samiran Nag who has worked wonders with this outfit in the past couple of months.

Chakraborty made a tactical tweak which helped Mohun Bagan run havoc in midfield and pin Minerva Punjab against the wall. Instead of going with two strikers upfront, Henry Kisekka was deployed on the left flank whereas Omar Nabil Elhusseiny was restored to his familiar position of an attacking midfielder.

This allowed Bagan to have a numerical advantage in midfield over Minerva Punjab which they put to the best possible use. Elhusseiny outshone Philip Njoku in their midfield-duel and pulled the strings in attack. This allowed Yuta Kinowaki and Sourav Das to operate from a deeper position and break down any counter-attacking move by Minerva Punjab.

Japanese striker Yu Kuboki had very little impact on the game whatsoever. In fact, his replacement Makan Chothe who slotted in to the midfield and had more bite than the replaced striker.

The scoreline could have been more embarrassing for the defending champions if luck had not favoured them. Bagan hit the post on three different occasions and were denied a clear penalty when a ball struck Akashdeep Singh's arm inside the Minerva area.

At the other end, the referee did not hesitate to blow the whistle when the ball struck Kinowaki's arm even when his hand was close to his body and not in an unnatural position. This forced Bagan team manager Swapan Banerjee to shoot off a letter to the All India Football Federation complaining of poor refereeing in two successive matches.

Mohun Bagan continue their bright away form with three wins and a draw from four fixtures but their performances at home have been far from expectations. They are yet to register a win in four matches playing in front of their home crowd but they have the perfect opportunity to do so when they take on Shillong Lajong on Sunday.

The north-eastern side have conceded 22 goals in eight matches and their brittle defence will once again be tested against the likes of Aser Dipanda and Kisekka. If Chakraborty can chalk out a blueprint to strengthen his backline at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan, Bagan can once again gain steam in their chase of the leading pack.