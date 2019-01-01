ISL 2018-19: Mumbai City’s Jorge Costa - Game against Goa won't be like our last meeting

Mumbai City FC boss Jorge Costa is confident ahead of facing a strong FC Goa side on Friday at home…

In a mouth-watering clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) season five, second-placed Mumbai City FC host FC Goa on Friday at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Revenge will be on the Islanders’ mind when they face the Gaurs. Goa had thrashed Mumbai 5-1 in the reverse fixture.

Ahead of facing Goa, Mumbai City coach Jorge Costa said, “The last game against FC Goa, it was a bad day for us with a bad result. After that game, the things are much better. We didn’t make any special changes. Tomorrow (Friday) we will have a different game for sure. I don’t know what will be the final result but will not be like the last game for sure.”

He further added, “Almost every game after the first leg clash with Goa, people ask me the same question and I give always the same answer. It was a bad day and I was not happy because we gave up very easily. Since then we are not the worst team in ISL nor are we the best team. We are just doing our job. Tomorrow it is just another game against a very good team and we will fight to get three points.”

Jorge Costa praised FC Goa’s attractive style of play but suggested that they are ready to take on Sergio Lobera’s side. He said, “We have our way of playing, they have their way of playing. I think tomorrow we will have a good game for the people in the stadium. They are a good team and are in very good shape. They know how to keep the ball with very good players. They know how to play good football. We also know what to do. Hopefully tomorrow we will do well.”

When asked about how he felt about beating a team like Bengaluru FC in their last match, the Portuguese manager said, “We are like a family and you can see that inside the field. Yes, it was special to beat Bengaluru FC but it was the same feeling when we beat the other teams. It was just another game. They are one of the best teams in India but in the end, we got the three points.”