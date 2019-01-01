Live Scores
I-League 2018-19: Chennai City come from behind to trump clueless East Bengal

A good second-half from Chennai City doused East Bengal's fire...

Chennai City strengthened their lead at the top of the 2018-19 I-League table with a 2-1 win against East Bengal on Monday at the Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore. 

Laldanmawia Ralte gave the Red and Golds the lead but second-half goals from Pedro Manzi and Alexander Jesuraj sealed a win for Chennai. 

Akbar Nawas and Alejandro Menendez made one alteration to their starting lineups. Samad Ali Mallick replaced the suspended Lalramchullova at right-back and Pravitto Raju came into Chennai's midfield for Shem Marton. 

Chennai City's attempts to dominate the game in midfield was thwarted by a high-pressing East Bengal unit. The forward line of Jobby Justin, Toni Dovale, Jamie Colado and Landanmawia Ralte combined to deny Pravitto, Sriram and even ball-playing defender Roberto any time on the ball. 

More to follow...

 

