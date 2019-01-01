I-League 2018-19: Aizawl hold Real Kashmir to a dull draw at home

Real Kashmir create chances but failure to capitalize on them see them drop points against Aizawl...

Real Kashmir were held to a 0-0 draw at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Mualpui, Aizawl on Friday afternoon.

Both the teams created ample opportunities but failed to convert them into goals which forced them to settle for a point at the end of 90 minutes.

Aizawl's new coach Stanley Rozario could not be present in the dug out because of a delayed flight. In the absence of the newly appointed head coach Rohmingthanga and Jonathan Lalbiakkima were in charge against Real Kashmir. Remsanga, Govin Singh and Paul Ramfangzauva were reinstated into the starting line-up by the interim managers with the hope of returning to winning ways. Ansumana Kromah and Lalkhawpuimawia remained on the sidelines due to injuries.

Whereas David Robertson chose to field an unchanged starting XI that beat Mohun Bagan in their previous game.

Aizawl started as the brighter side of the two and Remsanga should have drawn first blood but the winger failed to keep his shot on target with only the keeper to beat.

Both the teams were locked in an intense midfield battle but lack of passing accuracy was not helping their cause.

Just at the nick of half-time Abednedo Kofi had a chance to score but the striker took too much with the ball even after beating Gurpreet Singh which allowed the keeper to recover and strangle the chance.

Kashmir started on the front foot after the break but their profligacy in front of goal continued to hurt their interests.

In the 50th minute Surchandra had a clear sight at goal but his goal-bound shot was blocked by an Aizawl defender. Five minutes later, Gurpreet was once again called into action when Kofi set up Danish Farooq in front of goal but the Kashmiri could only hit straight at the keeper.

Interim coach Lalbiakkima threw all his aces in search of three points at home by bringing on Albert Zohmingmawia and Isak Vanlalruatfela in the last quarter but a sturdy Kashmir defence held their fort.

Aizawl FC will next face Chennai City FC away from home on January 18 whereas Real Kashmir will continue their journey on the road as they will be next hosted by Shillong Lajong on January 19.