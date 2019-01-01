‘I hope we can build a team around them’ - Bolt believes Pogba and Rashford can guide Man Utd back to glory

The 100 metre world-record holder was asked about the Red Devils in an interview ahead of FIFA’s Best Awards

Usain Bolt has said he hopes that can build their team around Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford in the coming years.

The Red Devils have struggled in the transfer market in recent seasons, often signing older players who are past their prime, such as Radamel Falcao, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Alexis Sanchez.

However, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turned to a more youthful approach during the last window, bringing Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James to Old Trafford instead.

Included in this strategy are the likes of Pogba, 26, and Rashford, 21, something former athlete Bolt believes will benefit the Red Devils in the long run.

“Paul Pogba is a world-class player and Marcus Rashford is getting closer and closer to this category. I hope we can build a team around them to get back to the top.” he told FIFA’s official website ahead of the governing body's The Best awards, which take place on Monday.

“The season has not started very well, but we will find our pace and return to the next year. Anyway, I remain a fan of Manchester United.”

The Best awards on Monday celebrate the achievements of players from the 2018/19 season and include a number of high-profile categories, the biggest of which is the The Best FIFA Men's Player.

Perennial Ballon d'Or nominees Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are up for the accolade, along with defender Virgil van Dijk, who scooped the UEFA Player of the Year last month for his performances in the Champions League last season.

Bolt believes the trio are all worthy winners, but admitted he’ll be rooting for star and former United legend Ronaldo on Monday night during the ceremony in Milan.

“These are three wonderful players. Ronaldo and Messi won the prize [The Ballon d’Or] five times each," he added.

“For his part, Van Dijk has just won the UEFA prize and in view of his performances in Liverpool last season, his time may have come. But as a supporter of Manchester United, I would surely vote for Ronaldo!”

The Jamaican gave up on his hope of a football career earlier this year when he admitted his ‘sports life is over’.

The 33-year-old enjoyed a brief stint with Australian side Central Coast Mariners in 2018, but he was not offered a full-time contract by the club upon the completion of his trial period.

“I love playing football but at my age and with my other obligations, I could not devote the necessary time to this new career,” said Bolt. “I will nevertheless continue to perform at gala and charity matches, such as Soccer Aid.”