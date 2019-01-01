‘I have nothing to do with Ozil’ - Low still disappointed at former Germany star

The Arsenal man quit the national team in controversial circumstances and his former boss is still disappointed with his handling of the situation

head coach Joachim Low has said he no longer has any contact with his former player Mesut Ozil.

The man played a starring role for the Germans in their victorious 2014 World Cup campaign, which was overseen by Low.

However, Ozil chose to retire permanently from international football last summer following Germany’s elimination from the World Cup in the group stages.

The midfielder cited alleged incidents of ‘racism and disrespect’ on behalf of the German FA, while also claiming he felt that he had been made a scapegoat after the surprising early exit in .

Low has previously stated he was ‘extremely disappointed’ by Ozil’s handling of situation, and has said the former man did not contact him beforehand to voice his grievances about the German FA.

The Germany boss has again spoken about the incident ahead of Arsenal’s final against on Wednesday.

“I have nothing to do with Mesut Ozil,” said Low, when speaking to Sport Bild.

“It went without saying that [he should have] called me personally. His agent called me and said that the Mesut [would] call me one day later to explain everything to me, but that did not happen.

"Sometimes, as a coach, you have to somehow accept personal disappointments,” he added.

Low will be keeping a keen eye on the all-Premier League showdown in Baku, one which could feature four representative from the German national team in the past five years.

“We have players on both sides who were with us,” said the 59-year-old, in reference to Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger and Arsenal’s Bernd Leno and Shkodran Mustafi, as well as Ozil.

Low will no doubt be hoping Leno, who was included in his latest squad, emerges unscathed from Wednesday’s match, given that Die Mannschaft face two qualifiers in June against Belarus and Estonia respectively.

Germany began their campaign with a dramatic 3-2 against rivals the Netherlands. After squandering a two-goal lead in Amsterdam the game appeared to be ending in a draw, before Nico Schulz grabbed a 90th-minute winner.

Currently, the four-time world champions sit third in their group, behind and the , however both sides have played a game more than Low’s men