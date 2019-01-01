'I have a lot of confidence' - Pavard expecting big season at Bayern

The France international is confident his new side will win trophies once more this season after their 3-1 pre-season win over Real Madrid

Benjamin Pavard says fans can expect a successful season and should not fear any "little crisis" that comes the way of the champions.

Niko Kovac's side beat 3-1 in the International Champions Cup on Sunday despite goalkeeper Sven Ulreich's late red card in Houston, from which Rodrygo Goes netted a late free-kick consolation.

There were encouraging signs of improvement following Bayern's 2-1 loss to last Thursday, particularly with the DFL-Supercup showdown with now less than two weeks away.

Bayern's domestic dominance looked under serious threat from Dortmund last term, but a strong second half to the season saw them claim the league title for the seventh consecutive season, as well as the DFB-Pokal.

World Cup winner Pavard, who completed his move from relegated after the end of last season, thinks there is every reason to be optimistic heading into the new campaign.

"We were strong, we defended very well, attacked very well," he said after the win over Real Madrid.

"We scored three goals. We conceded a goal, which is annoying, but it does not matter.

“We just must remember the fact we won. We feel better and better.

"Of course, it's a very big club, which has a habit of winning a lot of titles.

“We know that if we lose one or two matches in the season, it's a kind of a little crisis. But I don't worry: we really have a very good squad and a great atmosphere. It will be okay.

"I have a lot of confidence. There is a very good atmosphere. On the pitch, we can see that everyone takes pleasure. We are making every effort together."

Bayern face and in their remaining pre-season games before meeting Dortmund on August 3 at Signal Iduna Park, with the opportunity to lift the first silverware of the season up for grabs.

They then take on Energie Cottbus in the first round of the DFB-Pokal before getting their Bundesliga campaign underway at home to on August 16 as they look to secure their eighth title in a row.