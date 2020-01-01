'I had a little bit of a go at him' - Solskjaer reveals Rashford dig in Man Utd win

The Red Devils boss admits he singled out the young attacker during a difficult clash and was happy with his response

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he "had a little bit of a go" at Marcus Rashford during their dramatic 3-2 win over Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Solskjaer's side conceded first against the Seagulls and let in an injury-time equaliser, only to claim all three points after Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty that was awarded after the full-time whistle had been blown.

Rashford scored the Red Devils' second goal of the game after being released by Fernandes in the 55th minute and also had another strike ruled out.

While an overall promising performance from the international, Solskjaer admitted he did call Rashford out in the first-half as he looked to ignite the attacker.

"He was getting better and better. I had a little bit of a go at him halfway through the first-half for a tackle he evaded, but I think his reaction, his sharpness is getting better, he's more direct," Solskjaer said of Rashford post-match.

"You can see his confidence is getting there. Great goal and great run - and great finish for the one that was disallowed as well. And I think Marcus will really kick on this season.

"I’m very happy for Marcus to get that goal. He was just a couple of inches offside on a counter-attack we had, with a great cross from Mason [Greenwood]."

The goal was Rashford's first in the league this season and comes just days after he also struck in a 3-0 win over Luton Town in the .

Rashford scored 22 goals in all competitions last campaign and was recently named as the most skillful player Jadon Sancho has lined up alongside to date.

Despite his strong stats last season, Rashford felt he could have done much better and has challenged himself to do even move over the next 12 months.

"I missed four or five months and in my mind, I could have done much more this season. But for whatever reason, it didn't happen," Rashford told the PA News Agency earlier this month.

"I never lose touch with reality and I know next season, I have to come back better than I was last season.

"It was always my dream to play for Manchester United and to play as many games as I have is definitely a proud feeling. But as a player and as a person, it makes me want more and just to keep improving every day."