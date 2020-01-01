‘I feel safe with Ndidi behind me’ – Leicester City’s Maddison hails Super Eagles midfielder’s return

The Nigeria international helped the Foxes secure a comfortable victory against the Seagulls and has been praised by his teammate for his contribution

midfielder James Maddison has expressed his delight with the performance of his teammate Wilfred Ndidi in their 3-0 victory over and Hove Albion on Sunday.

The international recently returned from a groin injury which kept him out from action for more than four weeks.

The midfielder made a significant contribution to the Foxes in the encounter and won the ball to help Maddison score his second goal in the game.

More teams

Ndidi also made two tackles and had a 94 per cent successful pass rate in the match to ensure his side kept a clean sheet.

Maddison has praised the impact of the 23-year-old and also lauded the improvement since his arrival at King Power Stadium.

“We actually won the ball in midfield. Wilfred Ndidi, [it is] really good to have him back, I feel safe when I'm in there with Wilf behind me,” Maddison told the club website.

“It's almost like he's two players, and what Wilf's improved on a lot, especially since I joined the Club, is his passing ability.

“It's improved a lot and [he] wins the ball back, and I remember, his first pass being forward to me. [A] forward, along-the-floor, hard pass and that's something that he's really improved on.

“And then we built [on that in] the game. Vards (Jamie Vardy) made a run in behind, came back to me and I remember being one vs. one. [I] shifted it on my right, got it back on my left, and I'm comfortable off my left.

“I feel just as confident shooting [with] my left as I do with my right, and it was one of them: I knew it was in straight away, so [I'm] really happy.”

Ndidi has featured in more than 130 appearances across all competitions since he arrived from in 2017.

Article continues below

He played a significant role as the King Power Stadium outfit finished fifth in the Premier League last season to clinch a ticket.

The midfielder has played six games in the current campaign and will hope to continue the consistent form that has seen him become the toast of the Foxes fans.

Ndidi will be expected to feature when Leicester City take on in their next Premier League game on Wednesday.