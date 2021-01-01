'I feel like part of the Chelsea family' - Tuchel hoping to stay beyond his 18-month contract

The Blues boss only has a short-term deal but is earning rave reviews over his performances in the managerial dugout

Thomas Tuchel has spoken about his dream start and future at Chelsea after reaching the FA Cup final in his first three months as the manager in west London.

Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening and will now play Leicester City on 15 May in the finale.

However, the former PSG manager signed just an 18-month contract after replacing Frank Lampard in January, but he isn't worried about the length of his deal as he is hoping to earn talks over new terms through success on the pitch.

What Tuchel said?

"The point is that I had these concerns [about the length of my contract] and after five, maybe 15 minutes, I said to myself that it changes nothing how many years this contract is," Tuchel told reporters.

"I demand from myself to deliver, to have an impact and to be the best I can. So this will not change in the future. If I deserve to stay, I am super happy to stay and I will try to stay as long as possible. I feel like a part of the Chelsea family.

"The club feels super professional here, we have unbelievable quality of support, amount of support and we have a team which it is a pleasure to be at the side-line of and to fight with this team, so honestly, I don’t care what it says in my contract. I need to deserve to stay longer.

"If I deserve to stay longer, I will stay longer, no matter what it says. This is what I demand from myself and I feel free at the moment also and I feel good. I am at the right place at the right moment. Everything else will fall into its place when it is there. If I want to stay longer, I deliver week after week."

How good is Tuchel's start at Chelsea?

As well as reaching the FA Cup final, Chelsea are in the semi-final of the Champions League, where they are set to face Real Madrid.

They also have risen from tenth place to fifth in Tuchel's tenure, with the club aiming to reach the top four to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Tuchel has given Chelsea a chance to compete, having solved defensive issues from the last regime that has allowed a host of impressive unbeaten runs.

In fact, Chelsea remain unbeaten away from home in all competitions during their new manager's time at the club. Their only two defeats have come after a record-breaking 14-game unbeaten run for a new manager at Chelsea, surpassing former boss Luiz Felipe Scolari's start at Stamford Bridge.

What's next for Chelsea?

Chelsea's focus is back on the Premier League with a home clash with Brighton before a trip to the London Stadium to face top-four hopefuls West Ham.

After that, Chelsea travel to the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium to face Real Madrid.

