'I don't want Kylian to play like Neymar' - Mbappe won't be asked to fill in for PSG team-mate

Thomas Tuchel could also bring back Marco Verratti for Wednesday's Coupe de France trip to Villefranche, provided he feels fully fit

Kylian Mbappe will not be asked to change his style of play in the absence of injured Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar.

Brazil star Neymar has been ruled out for 10 weeks with a foot injury and he will miss both legs of the upcoming Champions League last-16 tie with Manchester United.

Neymar's absence also coincided with their first Ligue 1 defeat of the season against Lyon last Sunday, although Thomas Tuchel's side are still 10 points clear of Lille at the top of the table, and have two games in hand.

And, despite missing Neymar's creativity, Tuchel has ruled out asking Mbappe to adapt his game and try to fill in for his team-mate.

"I don't want Kylian to play like Neymar and keep the ball," said Tuchel. "Kylian is incredibly dangerous in the final move and I want him to stay that way."

Neymar will miss PSG's Coupe de France match against Villefranche on Wednesday, but Tuchel has confirmed Marco Verratti could return to action.

The Italy international resumed training on Monday after missing the last three matches with an ankle injury.

Tuchel is prepared to play the midfielder in the cup trip against their third-tier opponents, provided he comes through their latest practice session unscathed.

"We have to decide today [Tuesday] if it's possible for him to play again," he told a news conference.

Tuchel expects his senior players to make sure PSG do not show any complacency against Villefranche, who knocked out last season's surprise finalists Les Herbiers in the last round.

"I expect a match with great domination and possession of the ball. They're going to want to play on the counter-attack. We must play with seriousness and vigilance," he said.

"It's a decisive match, we definitely want to win and it's our responsibility to win.

"We have experienced players like Gianluigi Buffon, Dani Alves and Thiago [Silva]. They play every match with the same state of mind."