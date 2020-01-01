'I don't think it can be done' - Barca star Busquets doubts La Liga season will resume amid coronavirus crisis

The Blaugrana might be top of the league but a key performer thinks it will be tough to get the Spanish domestic season underway again

midfielder Sergio Busquets has cast doubt on 's 2019-20 season being resumed despite lockdown measures being eased in .

La Liga has been suspended indefinitely since March as part of measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, which has affected the country badly.

Spain has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Europe with 180,659, while there have been close to 19,000 confirmed deaths.

However, some of the government's strict lockdown measures have started to be relaxed, with more people permitted to return to work this week as the number of new infections continues to drop.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has suggested the competition could return as early as the end of next month, but Busquets is not convinced it will be possible to conclude the 2019-20 season.

"I think it'll be difficult to resume," he told Cadena COPE and Onda Cero. "I don't think it can be done.

"At first, I wanted to see how it evolved and now it seems we've reached the peak. I'm waiting for good news.

"I think it will be difficult to resume because of travel, getting everyone together. That will be the problem."

Busquets went on to offer an insight into how he is coping with the enforced break in the campaign, before detailing how he has been maintaining his fitness levels.

He added: "This situation is difficult, to live it from the outside, and above all the uncertainty that it is generating. But I can spend more time with my children.

"I am not touching the ball very much, but we have a weekly pattern of exercises that the physical trainers have designed for us and that we do every day."

Barca were top of the table, two points above , when the league was put on hold.

The reigning Spanish champions are on course to win the title for a third successive season, and are also still going strong in the .

Quique Setien's side secured a 1-1 draw against at Stadio San Paolo in the first leg of their last 16 tie on February 25, with an Antoine Greizmann effort cancelling out Dries Mertens' opener.

The return fixture at Camp Nou was initially due to be held behind closed doors, but ultimately had to be postponed in accordance with new government legislation in Spain regarding social distancing.