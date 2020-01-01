'I don't like him' - Liverpool wonderkid Elliott snubs Real Madrid captain Ramos

The rising Reds star was courted by the La Liga giants but wasn't interested in meeting their controversial captain

's attempts to sign prodigy Harvey Elliott hit an awkward bump in the summer of 2019 in the form of club captain Sergio Ramos.

Elliott, who came through 's academy before moving to Anfield in 2019, was being shown around the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of last season with his signature up for grabs.

After reaching a room with Ramos' shirt hanging on the wall, Real turned to Elliott and offered him the chance to meet the Spanish defender.

What was meant to be lucrative offer, swiftly backfired however, with Elliott turning down the opportunity due to Ramos' role in an injury sustained by Reds star Mohamed Salah in the 2018 Champions League final.

"No, it's okay, thanks. I don't like him after what he did to Mo Salah," Elliott is quoted as replying by The Athletic.

Born to a Liverpool-supporting father, Elliott ultimately turned down Real Madrid along with the likes of , , and to sign for the Reds.

While still finding his feet at Anfield as he turns heads for the youth team, the attacker's affection for Salah has only grown over the past year.

"Mo is the King," he said. "Going up against him in training I learn a lot of things. I idolise him a lot. Even in the gym, he helps and tells me to do higher weights to push myself even more.

"He’s a really big influence on the young players."

Elliott has been tipped to shine for Liverpool in the years to come, with the club's former Under 23's manager Neil Critchley full of praise for the 17-year-old.

"Harvey may be young but holding his own physically isn’t a problem for him," Critchley told The Athletic.

"He’s got a real ‘I’ll show you’ type attitude. He doesn’t get rattled easily. He picks himself up and goes again. That’s the best way to respond to a defender who is roughing you up. He’s so good in the one v one.

"I think he’s got a big future in the game. He couldn’t be at a better place to keep learning and continue his development, considering the senior players around him at Liverpool and playing for a manager who gives youngsters opportunities and believes in them. His mindset and mentality set him apart. He’s humble and thankful for what he’s got."