'I don't care if it's Alex Ferguson or the Pope' - Keane in fresh dig at former Man Utd boss

The former Red Devils captain has hit out at his former manager and suggested he didn't have the best interests of the club at heart

Roy Keane has criticised Sir Alex Ferguson's man-management skills and claims he didn't have 's best interests at heart while in charge of the club.

Keane is one of United's most decorated former captains with seven Premier League titles and a crown among other honours, but a falling out with Ferguson saw him leave Manchester in 2005.

Ferguson was also critical of Keane in his autobiography released in 2013, and the latter has often made disapproving comments relating to the Scot and the duo's time together at Old Trafford.

And former international Keane has again singled out Ferguson as he discussed his final days at United 14 years ago, insisting that he didn't like the way certain players were treated.

"People talk about Ferguson's man-management - don't be kidded on by all of it," Keane told Off The Ball.

"I was at the club when Bryan Robson left, when Steve Bruce left, two brilliant servants for Manchester United, and I didn't like the way they were treated."

Referencing the infamous MUTV interview Keane gave berating a number of first-team stars at Old Trafford, Keane does not believe that rant was what caused him to leave the club.

"We'd had loads of heated discussions over the years, sometimes as a team, but you've got to roll with that," he continued.

"We're grown men fighting for the same thing. There's going to be a bit of argy-bargy but I'm sure there are people here working in industries where things get heated.

"I didn't leave the office that day thinking this was the end of my career at Manchester United, but if you think I'm going to sit there, I don't care if its Alex Ferguson or the Pope... I'm going to fight my corner.

"Ferguson came out afterwards and said he always did what was best by Manchester United. Nonsense. His son Darren played for the club and won a league medal. [He was] very lucky.

"[Alex Ferguson's] brother was the chief scout for Manchester United for a long time. I'm surprised his wife wasn't involved in the staff somewhere.

"Darren was [the manager] at and lost his job. He had a couple of young players on loan from Manchester United, [but] guess what happens the next day?

"They're pulled out of Preston. Is that doing the best for Manchester United? Do me a favour.

"I think when he [Sir Alex Ferguson] apologises I will probably say hello to him but I've no interest in speaking to the man."

Keane joined United from in 1993, going on to win 17 trophies before moving to Scottish giants .

The 48-year-old has since managed Sunderland and Ipswich Town after calling time on his playing career, while he also served as an assistant for Republic of Ireland, and Nottingham Forest.

Ferguson, meanwhile, led United to 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League crowns, while he was in charge the last time the Red Devils finished top of the pile in 's top-flight league, back in 2013.