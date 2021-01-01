'I do with England!' - Rashford diplomatically navigates Sancho question during Twitter Q&A

The Manchester United star discussed his role models among other subjects during his chat with fans

Marcus Rashford has described Jadon Sancho as his favourite player in the Bundesliga, but sidestepped an attempt to lure him into acting as an agent to sign the Borussia Dortmund man for Manchester United.

With a lull in club football due to the international break and Rashford absent from England duty due to injury, he opened up a Q&A on Twitter.

The United star answered questions on a range of topics, and split the nation on his views on where he keeps his tomato ketchup, with Dortmund forward Sancho featuring on a couple of occasions.

What was said?

When asked if he would like to play with Sancho, Rashford replied: “I do with England.”

In answering so diplomatically, Rashford shot down any chance of setting off a Rashford-makes-effort-to-lure-Sancho-to-United media storm.

But it appears Rashford has been keeping an eye on his fellow England international, as in response to being asked who is his favourite player in the Bundesliga, he said: “Sancho.”

I do for England — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) March 29, 2021

Rashford's thoughts on Aguero

In light of the news that Sergio Aguero would be leaving Manchester City this summer, Goal asked Rashford where he ranked the Argentine among the Premier League greats.

Rashford responded: “Very close to the top. Just look at his record.”

Very close to the top. Just look at his record — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) March 29, 2021

Rashford responds

Rashford was asked a range of questions, some better than others.

Here’s a snapshot of the best of them:

You know what I spoke to Giggsy about playing with Cantona and the way he spoke about it id love to experience being on the pitch with him — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) March 29, 2021

I think there’s some great African talent in league at moment. Mane particularly — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) March 29, 2021

I’d just encourage myself to enjoy the process. Life in football moves so quickly — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) March 29, 2021

Would love to play in front of Scholesy — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) March 29, 2021

World Cup. Football is a team game — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) March 29, 2021

