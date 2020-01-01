'I didn't know who to trust anymore' - How N-word allegations forced out FC Cincinnati coach Jans

The Dutchman says it became clear quickly that he couldn't go back to the club after the coach was investigated for a locker room incident

Former FC Cincinnati coach Ron Jans says that he stepped away from the club because he "wouldn't know who to trust anymore" following a league investigation into the Dutchman's alleged use of the N-word in the team's locker room

FC Cincy announced Jans' departure on Tuesday. Jans claimed that the word was used while quoting hip-hop lyrics when he used the racial slur, and the incident was reported by players to the Players Association.

After the MLSPA called for an investigation into Jans' "extremely inappropriate comments", instead of reflecting on the damage caused by his careless use of the N-word, the coach cast aspersions on those who called him out behind the scenes for alleged use of discriminatory language.

“This is very disappointing. I really had a great time there, but in a few days everything changed,” he told De Telegraaf.

“I've heard things during the investigation which made me feel that íf I returned, the dressing room might still be divided, so I wouldn't know who to trust anymore.

“Therefore the club and I decided this is the best option because I can't go back to working the way I was used to. During the investigation, several things were mentioned of which I thought, 'really?' Come on. There's nothing to it...”

He added: “As far as I know, [the investigation] not that important anymore because I decided to step down. But I don't know all the ins and outs. This is bad enough already. But I think the worst is behind me. It struck me. The lawyers told me it wasn't looking good."

Jans took charge of the club for just 10 games after replacing Alan Koch last season, winning just once.

He was set to lead the club into its second MLS season after taking charge this preseason, but FC Cincy will now head into the regular season without a full-time head coach.

As for Jans, the former PEC Zwolle, Heerenveen and Groningen boss says he plans to return to the .

“I have to say goodbye to everybody and return to Cincinnati to handle the last few things,” he said. “I didn't see it coming. It's a very difficult situation, but I feel strong.

“I had a great time here and I don't think it was in the official club statement, but I want to thank everyone within the club and most definitely all the fans and the owners. It was a great experience, but unfortunately with a very abrupt and bad ending.

“The season was about to start and everything looked well. Unfortunately, life comes with disappointments and this is one of them."

Jans' N-word incident is the latest in a string of racially offensive stories to hit the global football headlines this season.

Porto striker Moussa Marega left the pitch in disgust after being racially abused earlier in February, Manchester United's Fred received a monkey gesture from Manchester City fan late last year, while has been a regular source of controversy including offensive chants at Inter's Romelu Lukaku.