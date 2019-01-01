'I didn't flop' - USWNT midfielder Lavelle insists there was contact on penalty call vs. Spain

The U.S. grabbed the winning goal from Megan Rapinoe's 76th-minute penalty, which stemmed from a controversial foul decision

U.S. women’s national team midfielder Rose Lavelle denied that she dove to win her team’s second penalty kick against , which led to the game-winning goal.

The USWNT defeated Spain 2-1 in on Monday, barely getting past a physical opponent that pushed them to the limit.

Megan Rapinoe scored both of her team’s goals from the penalty spot, with Spain particularly upset about the call referee Katalin Kulcsar made in the 71st minute that sent Rapinoe to the spot for the second time.

With the game tied 1-1, Lavelle got a touch on a loose ball and Spain’s Virginia Torrecilla stuck her leg out, making contact with Lavelle that sent the U.S. midfielder sprawling to the turf.

After a lengthy VAR review Kulcsar confirmed the foul, leading to disbelief from the Spanish players who believed there wasn't enough contact for Lavelle to go down.

After the game though, Lavelle maintained that she was fouled despite seemingly minimal contact.

“I got a little kick in the shin and she called it,” Lavelle said, before insisting she was not concerned the call would be overturned as Kulcsar reviewed the play.

“I did get kicked, I didn’t flop so I figured if she saw the contact then it would be a foul,” Lavelle said.

After the foul was called, there was some confusion among U.S. players as to who would take the ensuing penalty. Alex Morgan grabbed the ball at first but after the decision was confirmed through VAR, Rapinoe emerged with the ball and up taking the spot kick.

Morgan explained after the game that Rapinoe taking her second penalty of the night ended up being head coach Jill Ellis's call.

“When the ref was checking VAR we went over to the sideline and it’s ultimately the coach’s decision,” Morgan explained.

“So the ball went back to Pinoe and I’m happy taking it, I’m happy giving it to Pinoe and so the decision went to Pinoe.”

Rapinoe said she was also happy to have her teammate take it instead of her, but the team’s penalty-taking hierarchy ended up winning out.

“I took the first one obviously and I had given her the second one because I thought we could maybe just change it up and make the goalkeeper think about it even more,” Rapinoe said.

“Alex is obviously very good at them. We had a long break and the coach was like, ‘You’re number one for a reason so get back in there and take it.’”