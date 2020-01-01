'I did not sleep overnight' - Montpellier star Delort on fairy-tale Afcon with Algeria

The 28-year-old forward has recalled his excitement after receiving his maiden invitation to the Desert Foxes

striker Andy Delort has recollected how he could not sleep after receiving an impromptu call from coach Djamel Belmadi to join the squad ahead of the 2019 .

The forward received a late invitation to team up with the Desert Foxes in as a replacement for erring Haris Belkebla, who was axed from the team after a controversial live Instagram video.

Delort played a key role in the biennial tournament, helping Algeria clinch their second continental title in their history.

The 28-year-old striker has recalled his excitement on receiving his maiden call-up to the Algerian national team.

“I told my wife and all my family. I did not sleep overnight," Delort told Lequipe.

"It was extraordinary! I couldn't close my eyes. I didn't want to miss the plane, I arrived two hours early.

"And in addition, do you imagine the story behind? You win the Africa Cup of Nations. All of this is a fairy tale."

Delort has since made six appearances for the Desert Foxes, scoring one goal amid other dazzling displays.