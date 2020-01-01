'I could have killed Abramovich' - Chelsea legend reveals he nearly ended owner's life

The Blues stalwart spoke of an incident that nearly took the life of the Russian businessman while on holiday

legend Pat Nevin has revealed he nearly killed the club's owner Roman Abramovich while on holiday in .

The Scottish winger was on a trip to his home country and was driving around the Isle of Arran when he nearly hit a cyclist while turning a corner.

Nevin was shocked to see that the man he nearly knocked off the bike was none other than the famous Chelsea owner - who still isn't aware that his brush with death involved a former Blues player.

"About three years ago I was on holiday in Arran and I was driving up the north side of Arran," Nevin said on BBC Radio Scotland.

"Every time you go on holiday there, you drive round the whole island.

"I came round a corner at the top just before Lochranza and I nearly hit a guy on a bike.

"I just got out the way at the last moment, I could have killed the guy. It was Roman Abramovich.

"What a story that would have been if I had killed Roman Abramovich. I just missed him.

"His yacht was off the coast and he was cycling round.

"He doesn't know to this day that it was me."

Scotland international Nevin, who played for the London club between 1983 and 1988 spoke of his friendly relationship with Abramovich, who has overseen Chelsea's most successful era, with the club winning five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and the .

He revealed Abramovich, who became owner of Chelsea in 2003, was a 'shy' man, who generally didn't communicate with people unless approached first.

"I have met him quite a few times. He is phenomenally shy, he is an incredibly shy person," the 56-year-old said.

"I was down DJing in London about two years ago. I was sitting in a sports place at the back of Stamford Bridge and he caught my eye.

"People come over to him, he never walks over to them, it's a bit like royalty.

"But I was sitting talking to this wee guy who is a DJ, a scruffy wee indie kid, and Roman starts walking right behind him towards me.

"I said 'hi' and shook his hand and the kid got the fright of his life. He nearly jumped out his skin."