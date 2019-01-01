'I can play at this level for many years' Falcao backs himself to maintain standards in future seasons

Despite turning 33 earlier in the season, the Colombian does not expect his standards to drop any time soon.

striker Radamel Falcao has claimed he can play at the top level for ‘many years’ to come.

The Colombian was asked about his future on Friday, amid rumours he may leave the side this summer.

Falcao, 33, has been linked with a return to former club , while a switch to has also been mooted.

The former and man has scored 12 goals in 27 Ligue 1 games this season, despite Monaco being involved in a relegation battle.

The attacker has been one of the most consistent scorers in Europe over the past decade, and believes he can maintain those standards over the coming years.

"I still have one more year of my contract to do. Every year you ask me the same question," he told a news conference.

"So far, I'm very focused on this season. My only ambition as a player is to play at the highest level.

"I still feel very good. I can play at this level for many years, here, or in another country in Europe.

"But I feel good in Monaco and have one year of my contract remaining.”

"We are not yet safe and we have to remember that. We must be at a level of 100% every single day." - @FALCAO #PSGASM pic.twitter.com/IMsbP04MYk — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) April 19, 2019

Falcao joined Monaco from Atletico in 2013, and despite enduring mixed spells during his time at the Stade Louis II, has impressed this season.

However, it has been a thoroughly disappointing campaign for Les Monegasques, who just two years ago were French champions and made it to the semi-final stage of the .

Since then, Monaco have struggled with the loss of players such as Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Fabinho, and have slipped down the table.

Article continues below

This season they have spent the majority of the term battling relegation, but an upturn in results since the turn of the year has seen them move away from the bottom of the table.

In fact, Leonardo Jardim’s men have lost just once in the past 10 outings and have even beaten and in recent weeks.

With six games remaining, Monaco are four points clear of the relegation zone and visit on Sunday.