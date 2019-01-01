'I am very open' - Doucoure discusses potential move amidst PSG interest

The Frenchman has discussed the potential for a move back to his home country with the Ligue 1 champions reportedly interested

's Abdoulaye Doucoure has made no secret of his desire to depart Vicarage Road in search of top-level football this summer, but believes staying in the Premier League is the best move despite interest from .

Doucoure, 26, has been an integral figure in what has been an impressive season for the Hornets, who meet Premier League champions in the final on Saturday after securing an 11th-placed finish in the league.

The Frenchman has netted five goals and recorded six assists in his third season in the Premier League, catching the attention of top clubs – namely PSG.

Despite making his intentions for the summer clear, however, Doucoure doesn’t have his heart set on a move to the champions, telling L’Equipe: “I do not dream of a particular club.

“Of course PSG is one of the biggest clubs in Europe, but I don’t have in mind to want to go to PSG at any particular price.

"I would like to stay in the Premier League, I think it's the best place to express my qualities as a player.

“From there it depends on the offers and many other things, I am very open."

The former Stade Rennais midfielder has his sights set on playing football, describing it as “a dream for many players” but admitted that he knows what he wants “may not necessarily happen”.

"If something happens then so be it, otherwise I'll be happy with Watford's jersey,” he continued.

“I gave everything for three seasons, and if I stay one more season, I'll be happy, and if I leave I'll be happy too.

“Everyone knows what I want, but it may not necessarily happen as I wish."

Alongside playing in one the toughest competitions club football has to offer, Doucoure also hopes to break through to the French national team in the future, having only appeared for ’s Under-21s so far.

The midfielder feels that pushing for a move to a big club could see him handed a chance in the national team, saying: "It's getting closer, but it's still very far away.

“It is difficult to play for the national team without playing for a big club that is watched all over the world.

“I know I can reach that level, but since I'm here [at Watford], it's going to be very complicated.”