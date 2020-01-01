'I am positive, I am strong, morale is good!' - Matuidi posts update after coronavirus diagnosis
Blaise Matuidi has shared a rallying call and a reassuring update on his condition after testing positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday .
The Juventus and France midfielder, 32, was the second player at the Turin club to test positive, after defender Daniele Rugani became the first Serie A player diagnosed with Covid-19 last week.
Matuidi was exhibiting no symptoms, and has been in voluntary self-isolation since last Wednesday.
He posted on Instagram: "I am an asymptomatic carrier of the virus, aware that I have the privilege of being a professional footballer and therefore benefit from regular and excellent health monitoring.
"If I had not been, perhaps I would never have known I was. I am positive, I am strong, my morale is as high as that of my family.
"I am positive. I am positive, I am strong, morale is good.
"I am positive, we will collectively emerge stronger from this test.
"Thank you for your messages of friendship and support. Let us remain disciplined and united.
Je suis positif. Habituellement j’aime penser que je suis positif. Quelqu’un qui essaie d’irradier de bonnes ondes autour de lui, ma famille, mes amis, mes coéquipiers. Aujourd’hui je reste positif. Je suis porteur asymptomatique du virus, conscient d’avoir le privilège d’être un footballeur professionnel et de bénéficier à ce titre d’un suivi médical régulier et excellent. Si ce n’était pas le cas, je ne l’aurais sans doute jamais su. Je suis positif, je suis fort, le moral est bon, celui de ma famille aussi. Je suis positif, nous ressortirons collectivement plus forts de cette épreuve, elle va nous apprendre à mieux nous connaitre, à être plus solidaires, plus généreux, meilleurs. Je vous remercie pour vos messages d’amitié et de soutien. Restons disciplinés et unis pour pouvoir bientôt faire des câlins à nos enfants, prendre nos parents dans les bras, checker nos frères et soeurs et célébrer des buts avec nos coéquipiers. Je suis positif, nous allons le faire. Blaise ____ Sono positivo. Abitualmente amo pensare che sono positivo perché sono una persona che cerca di irradiare buone sensazioni attorno a sé, alla mia famiglia, ai miei amici ai miei compagni. Oggi resto positivo. Sono portatore asintomatico del virus, cosciente di avere il privilegio di essere un calciatore professionista e di beneficiare per questo motivo di un monitoraggio sanitario regolare e eccellente. Se non lo fossi stato, forse non avrei mai saputo di esserlo. Sono positivo, sono forte, il mio morale é alto come quello della mia famiglia. Sono positivo, usciremo collettivamente più forti da questa prova, che ci insegnerà a conoscerci meglio, a essere più solidali, più generosi, migliori. Ringrazio tutti voi per i vostri messaggi di amicizia e di sostegno. Restiamo disciplinati e uniti per poter presto tornare a fare le coccole ai nostri figli, abbracciare i nostri genitori, dare la mano ai nostri fratelli e sorelle e festeggiare i gol con i nostri compagni. Sono positivo, ce la faremo. Blaise
"I am positive, we will do it."
Italy has been one of the country's worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak, with the country on lockdown as the Italian government looks to curb its spread.
Serie A has been suspended until April 3, though it is increasingly unlikely that sporting events will resume so quickly. Sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora has suggested play could return at the beginning of May.
Euro 2020 has been postponed until the summer of 2021 , with the Champions League and Europa League also set to be pushed back in the calendar by UEFA.
The current hope is that the domestic seasons can be completed one way or another by June 30, though this isn’t a concrete deadline.
A number of key footballing figures have been stepping up in recent days in an attempt to help in the fight against coronavirus.
On Wednesday, Chelsea announced the Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge would be used as accommodation for National Health Service (NHS) staff .
Meanwhile the German national team has donated €2.5 million to WirHelfen , which provides aid and resources across the country.
Elsewhere in Germany, Hoffenheim owner Dietmar Hopp has thrown his support behind the idea of a ‘solidarity fund’ , with the Bundesliga’s richest clubs contributing to help smaller clubs stay afloat during the pandemic.