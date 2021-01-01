'I am not surprised' - Man Utd legend Cantona inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

The Frenchman has been recognised for his outstanding achievements at Old Trafford between 1992 and 1997

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona insisted he was "not surprised" after becoming the third man to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The league's all-time record goalscorer Alan Shearer and Arsenal great Thierry Henry became the inaugural inductees into the Hall of Fame, which has been dubbed the highest individual honour given to players by the league.

Cantona has now joined the duo as the third man in the prestigious line-up, and gave a typically immodest response when bestowed with the accolade on Tuesday.

What's been said?

The Frenchman, who became a cult hero at Old Trafford between 1992 and 1997, told the Premier League's official website: "I am very happy and very proud, but at the same time I am not surprised.

"I would've been surprised not to be elected!

"I have been lucky to play in this team, with wonderful players, a wonderful manager and wonderful fans."

Commanding and charismatic, a master of counter-attacking football and one of the greatest players the Premier League has seen



👑 Eric Cantona is inducted to the #PLHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/skAujPOxFa — Premier League (@premierleague) May 18, 2021

Cantona's record in the Premier League

Cantona was snapped up by United during the inaugural 1992-93 Premier League season after winning the old First Division crown with Leeds United.

The mercurial forward went on to appear in 156 top-flight games for the Red Devils, scoring 70 goals and providing 56 assists.

Cantona helped United to win four titles in five years before announcing his retirement at the age of 30, and was fondly nicknamed "The King" by supporters.

How many other players will be included in the Hall of Fame?

Cantona is the first of six players to be included in the class of 2021 after a vote from the public and Premier League panel, with Shearer and Henry having been the only two automatic inductees.

Five more top-flight stars will be named in the Hall of Fame by the end of the week, with the likes of Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Dennis Bergkamp and Steven Gerrard among the remaining 22 nominees.

