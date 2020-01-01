Hyderabad's Thangboi Singto pleased with draw against ATK Mohun Bagan

Hyderabad were organized against a dangerous ATK Mohun Bagan attack...

Hyderabad looked like a well-drilled side in their 1-1 draw in the 2020-21 clash against at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Friday.

By the virtue of the result, they are now at the fifth spot with six points from four matches.

After a sub-par first half, Hyderabad came back strongly after the break make life difficult for Bagan. Manvir Singh (54th minute) opened the scoresheet for ATK Mohun Bagan but Joao Victor (65') netted the equalizer.

More teams

Assistant coach Thangboi Singto, who stepped in for the suspended Manuel Marquez, was pleased with the result as he mentioned that though his team conceded from a mistake, they came back strongly to equalise.

"Conceding a goal from a mistake happens in football. But coming back strongly and getting a penalty was well deserved," Thangboi Singto said after the game.

ATK Mohun Bagan has started the season on a positive note. But Singto played down the win against a strong team as he believes that the teams in the Indian this season can beat each other on their days.

"You know that in this league, any team can beat any other team. A lot of teams have injury issues. It was tough but we believed that we could get a draw," Singto said.

Hyderabad will take on next on Tuesday.