Hyderabad FC's Phil Brown on Odisha FC: Possession doesn't win you games

The English coach wants his players to capitalise on the goalscoring opportunities they create...

Hyderabad FC coach Phil Brown expressed his excitement at the prospect of playing at the Shiv Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex in Pune when they take on Odisha FC on Wednesday evening.

Odisha FC are using Pune as a makeshift venue given that Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar is undergoing renovation.

"It feels very much like home but I don't mean any disrespect to Hyderabad who have tried everything they possibly can to settle in Hyderabad as a new franchise," said the Englishman who was the coach of before the stakes of the club were bought by Vijay Madduri and Varun Tripuraneni to move the franchise to Hyderabad.

"I had three months here (Pune) which were very successful and we really enjoyed playing at the Balewadi ground. So it does feel more familiar, but sometimes familiarity breeds contempt. We know it is a difficult game,” he mentioned.

The former boss stated that while they respect Odisha FC as an opponent, Hyderbad have enough tools in their armoury to pick their first win on the road.

“We respect Odisha, their coach (Josep Gombau) and their players, but we are just round the corner from a good run. As a coach, it's my responsibility to make sure that the players don't get frustrated with the results. Because of the way we play but I don’t think they are (frustrated),” said Brown.

Hyderabad FC languish at the bottom of the standings with four points from seven games but the former coach believes that his side have come a long way since the 5-0 loss against in their season opener.

"We are a different team from our first game against ATK. We have kept things quite tight which always gives you a chance but we need to score goals. When you score goals, it takes a lot of pressure off the defenders and the team,” he explained.

He was asked to share his thoughts on Odisha FC who are known to enjoy a lot of possession in each of their seven matches this season.

“Odisha enjoy keeping possession in their games but possession doesn't necessarily win you games. Taking the opportunities certainly does and that's what we will be trying to do tomorrow (Wednesday) night,” he said on an optimistic note.