Hyderabad FC's ISL fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule
Last Updated
ISL
Hyderabad will kick off their 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign with a clash against Chennaiyin at Bambolim.
With away games to Mumbai City and Jamshedpur next, their next set of home fixtures will be against Bengaluru and NorthEast, followed by a clash against FC Goa who tipped the Nizams to a place in the play-offs last season.
Eying a strong start to the new season, Hyderabad conclude their first half fixtures with two away games against ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters in January, 2022.
Hyderabad FC's Indian Super League first phase fixtures 2021-22:
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|Nov 23
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin
|Nov 27
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai City vs Hyderabad
|Dec 2
|7:30 PM
|Jamshedpur vs Hyderabad
|Dec 8
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad vs Bengaluru
|Dec 13
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad vs NorthEast United
|Dec 18
|7:30 PM
|FC Goa vs Hyderabad
|Dec 23
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad vs East Bengal
|Dec 28
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad vs Odisha
|Jan 5
|7:30 PM
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad
|Jan 9
|7:30 PM
|Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad