The Copa America champions have made a strong start to their World Cup qualifying campaign...

Argentina travel to Venezuela on Thursday as Lionel Scaloni's side look to continue their impressive form in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying tournament.

Lionel Messi and co. currently sit second in the table having recorded three wins and three draws from their opening six matches and face a Venezuela team who are second from bottom with four points from a possible 18.

Here's how to watch Venezuela vs Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers from India.

Contents

What time does Venezuela vs Argentina start?

Game Venezuela vs Argentina Date Friday, September 3 Time 5:30 am IST

Return to top

How to watch Venezuela vs Argentina on TV & live stream in India

In India, the CONEMBOL World Cup 2022 Qualifiers will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. It will be streamed live on SonyLIV/JioTV.

TV channels Online stream Sony Sports Network SonyLIV/JioTV

Return to top

Venezuela vs Argentina: Team news & key stats

Lionel Messi has been named in the squad, although having played just 24 minutes so far this season for new club PSG, whether he features or not in Venezuela remains to be seen.

Paulo Dybala has been recalled to the squad for the first time in two years, while his Serie A colleague Lautaro Martinez is also included.

The hosts are without centre-back Yordan Osorio with the Parma defender pulling out of the squad with an ankle injury.

Article continues below

Key Stats:

Argentina's form in front of goal has been good away from home with Scaloni's side having scored twice in all three of their away games.

Venezuela have kept just two clean sheets in their last 11 matches in all competitions and they remain one of the weakest CONMEBOL sides, having won just four of their last 29 World Cup qualifiers.

While La Vinotinto have made life tough for Argentina in the past, the continental champions are on a 20-match unbeaten run and should be able to see off their inferior opponents.

Return to top