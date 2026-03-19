Tigres UANL’s inconsistent run of form leaves them needing a massive second-leg comeback against Cincinnati in the Champions Cup Round of 16.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Tigres vs FC Cincinnati as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Tigres vs FC Cincinnati with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Tigres vs FC Cincinnati kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio Universitario/El Volcan

Tigres UANL vs Cincinnati kicks off on 20 Mar at 20:00 EST and 01:00 GMT..

Match preview

Last week’s first leg at TQL Stadium was all Cincinnati, as the home side ran out 3-0 winners with Coventry City-linked Kevin Denkey grabbing two goals and Tom Barlow adding another late on.

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Tigres, meanwhile, sit inside the top six of the Liga MX Clausura but have endured a stop-start campaign, while Cincinnati’s own form has been shaky, with just one win in four outings and a heavy 6-1 defeat to New England at the weekend.

That inconsistency means the tie isn’t completely settled despite Cincinnati’s cushion, and while Tigres should be fancied to get a result at home, the size of the comeback they need still feels like a stretch.

Aguirre & Denkey: Players to watch

For Tigres, Rodrigo Aguirre is the man to keep an eye on in the final third. The 31-year-old may not be in peak form, but he’s still managed to find the net twice in his last two continental outings and will be hungry to make his mark again. His experience and presence up front could prove vital for Los Tigres as they chase a turnaround.

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On the other side, Denkey’s brace in the first leg is still being talked about. The 25-year-old didn’t just score twice - he also set up another, taking his tally to five goal contributions in this competition. With that kind of impact, he’ll be eager to build on his momentum and cause more problems for Tigres in the return leg.

Team news & squads

Tigres vs FC Cincinnati Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager G. Pizarro Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Noonan

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tigres vs FC Cincinnati today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: