Sweden and Poland are set to meet again with a World Cup spot on the line. It’s the second time in four years the two sides have faced this kind of do-or-die playoff.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Sweden vs Poland as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Sweden vs Poland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Sweden vs Poland kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 2nd Round Strawberry Arena

Sweden vs Poland kicks off on 31 Mar at 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

Sweden’s qualifying run hasn’t exactly been smooth, but they’re still just one win away from making the 2026 World Cup. If they get through, they’ll join Group F alongside the Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia.

Thursday’s playoff semi-final gave them a big lift. Viktor Gyökeres stole the show with a hat-trick in a 3-1 win over Ukraine, played on neutral ground in Spain. Head coach Graham Potter, who took charge back in October, was quick to praise the Arsenal striker - his goals have dragged Sweden to the brink of what would be their 13th World Cup appearance.

It’s been a strange campaign. In the first phase of qualifying, Sweden didn’t win a single game in Group B, scoring only four goals while conceding 12. They only made it into the playoffs thanks to topping their Nations League group in Europe’s third tier last season.

Getty Images

Now comes the real test - and a chance for revenge. Sweden lost 2-0 to Poland in the 2022 playoff final, with Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski doing the damage. Both players were on target again in Poland’s semi-final win over Albania, where the Eagles came from behind to seal a 2-1 victory in front of their home fans.

Poland might feel unlucky not to have qualified directly. They won five games and managed to draw twice against the Netherlands, who eventually topped Group G by three points. After a rocky spell under Michal Probierz, who clashed with Lewandowski, the team looks revitalised. Jan Urban has come in as coach, gone seven games unbeaten, and brought the squad back together.

So Tuesday’s playoff is set up perfectly: Sweden chasing redemption, Poland aiming for a third straight World Cup. One game, one spot, everything on the line.

Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

Sweden are dealing with a few injury problems. Alexander Isak, Emil Krafth, and Dejan Kulusevski were already ruled out, and now centre-back Isak Hien has joined them on the sidelines. Both Hien and Gabriel Gudmundsson had to come off during the win over Ukraine.

Poland, on the other hand, don’t have any injury concerns going into this one. History, though, isn’t exactly in their favour. Poland haven’t beaten Sweden on Swedish soil for 76 years, and their last three trips to Solna all ended in defeat - 2-0 in 1999, 3-0 in 2003, and 3-1 in 2004.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 4 I. Hien Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sweden vs Poland today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: