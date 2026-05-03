Premier League - Premier League Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and Liverpool will kick off on 3 May 2026 at 6:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for the Manchester United vs Liverpool clash are listed below.

Country / Region Broadcaster(s) USA Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, SiriusXM FC UK (Great Britain) Sky Go UK, NOW, Sky Go Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League Australia Stan Sport Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada India Jio, Hotstar Malaysia Astro Go, Sooka, Astro Grandstand France Canal+ France, Canal+ Foot, Free, myCANAL Germany Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event Spain DAZN Spain, DAZN1 Spain, Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar Plus+ Mexico Max Mexico Argentina ESPN Argentina, Disney+ Premium Argentina Chile ESPN Chile, Disney+ Premium Chile Turkey Idman TV, beIN Sports 3 Turkey, beIN CONNECT Turkey, TOD Middle East beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD South/Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport (MaXimo 1, MaXimo 2, Premier League, Premier League ROA), DStv Now / DStv App

If you're travelling and find that your usual streaming service is geo-blocked, a VPN can help. ExpressVPN lets you connect to a server in your home country and watch matches as normal. Watch live from anywhere using ExpressVPN at the link below.

Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford in a Premier League clash that carries genuine weight at both ends of the table, with third and fourth place separated by nothing going into the match.

United arrive in reasonable shape under interim boss Michael Carrick, who has steadied the ship considerably since taking over from Ruben Amorim in January. The recent signing of a long-term contract by Kobbie Mainoo underlines a growing sense of belief among the squad, and back-to-back Premier League wins over Chelsea and Brentford have given the home side real momentum.

The managerial picture remains unsettled, though. Carrick is in contention for the permanent role, while Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola has emerged as a rival candidate. That backdrop adds an edge to a match Carrick will be desperate to win.

Liverpool arrive still bearing the scars of their Champions League exit: back-to-back defeats to Paris Saint-Germain ended their European campaign, and Arne Slot's side will be keen to refocus on securing a top-four finish. They sit a point behind United in fourth.

Mohamed Salah's fitness dominates away-side talk. The Egyptian forward limped out of the win over Crystal Palace, sparking concern, though Liverpool have since issued a statement to calm fears over the injury's severity. He is among the absentees in the confirmed team news.

Cody Gakpo must step up in Salah's absence; the Dutch winger has been inconsistent this term, and with Liverpool's forward options limited, this match could define his season.

Read on for details on how to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool live, including TV channel information, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or simply wish to access your usual streaming services from another country, you may encounter geo-restrictions. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you bypass these blocks.

A VPN (such as ExpressVPN) gives you a secure, encrypted online connection. By changing your virtual location to a country where the match is broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide follows, or you can consult our round-up of the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Manchester United will be without Luke Shaw, Matheus Cunha and Matthijs de Ligt due to injury, while Lisandro Martinez is suspended for reasons unrelated to on-pitch conduct. No confirmed starting lineup has been released yet, but further updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Liverpool head into this fixture carrying a significant injury list. Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker, Sepp van den Berg, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Hugo Ekitike, Giorgi Mamardashvili and Stefan Bajcetic are all sidelined. The club has no suspended players, and the probable lineup will be confirmed closer to kickoff. Further updates will be provided as soon as they become available.

Form

Manchester United have won three of their last five Premier League matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 home win over Brentford, following a 1-0 victory away at Chelsea. The sole defeat came at Leeds (2-1), while a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth and a 3-1 home win over Aston Villa complete the sequence. United have scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Liverpool's last five games, split across two competitions, present a mixed picture. They have won three and lost two, with both defeats coming against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, by a combined 4-0 margin over two legs. Domestically, they have recorded a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace, a 2-1 victory at Everton and a 2-0 success against Fulham. In total, Liverpool have scored eight goals in these five outings while conceding four.





Head-to-Head Record





The sides last met in October 2025, when United claimed a 2-1 win at Anfield, a result that will boost the visitors' confidence heading into this clash. Over the last five meetings, United have claimed two wins, Liverpool one, and two matches finished level. Two of those clashes ended 2-2, including the January 2025 encounter at Anfield. Liverpool did prevail 3-0 on both visits to Old Trafford in 2024, though one was a pre-season friendly.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester United sit third and Liverpool are fourth ahead of this fixture.

Here is a quick VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool today:

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Launch the app and pick a server in the country where the broadcast is available (e.g., connect to a US server if you're in the UK and want the American feed). Clear Cache: If your browser still shows your original location, delete your cookies or refresh the page so the new server takes effect. Finally, visit your broadcaster's website or app and start streaming the match.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on a phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belong on the big screen. Here's how to get the VPN running on your TV: