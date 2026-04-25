The Coliseum is set to become a cauldron of intensity, as Getafe prepares to test their defensive resolve against rampant LaLiga leaders Barcelona.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Getafe vs Barcelona as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Getafe vs Barcelona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Getafe vs Barcelona kick-off time

Getafe vs Barcelona kicks off on 25 Apr at 10:15 EST and 15:15 GMT.

Match preview

Barcelona arrives at the Coliseum with the momentum of an eight-match winning streak in the league, currently sitting comfortably at the top of the table with a nine-point buffer over Real Madrid. While they have been near-unstoppable this season, their away form presents the only slight vulnerability, as all four of their league defeats have come on the road.

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Getafe, sitting sixth in the standings, will be looking to lean on their own formidable home strength; they have proven to be a notoriously tough nut to crack for Barcelona recently, having remained unbeaten in their last five home meetings against them in all competitions.

Key stats & injury news

The statistical narrative highlights a clash between Barcelona's relentless efficiency and Getafe's tactical durability, though both sides head into the fixture with significant personnel concerns.

Barcelona will be missing Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, and Eric Garcia, while the squad is sweating on the fitness of Marc Bernal, Joao Cancelo, and Lamine Yamal, all of whom are currently listed as doubtful.

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Getafe’s defensive plans will also be hampered by the absences of Juanmi, Borja Mayoral, and Zaid Romero, though they will welcome back Domingos Duarte from his suspension.

With Getafe having won three of their last four home matches and Barcelona seeking to stretch their impressive winning run, the tactical battle in the middle of the park and how each team navigates these injury setbacks will likely dictate the outcome of what promises to be a tightly contested affair.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Getafe vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: