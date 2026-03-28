Canada opens their BMO Field calendar this year with a friendly against Iceland in Toronto - the first of three matches at the venue, as the World Cup co-hosts prepare for the global stage.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Canada vs Iceland as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Canada vs Iceland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Canada vs Iceland kick-off time

Canada vs Iceland kicks off on 28 Mar at 12:00 EST and 17:00 GMT.

Match preview

Canada head into the weekend on a solid run - four games unbeaten and yet to concede during that stretch. BMO Field has been a comfortable setting too, with the men’s side avoiding defeat in their last five outings there. Still, recent results at home haven’t all gone their way: they’ve failed to score in their last two internationals on Canadian soil.

A win on Saturday would be a milestone, marking the first time since 2023 that Canada opened a calendar year with back‑to‑back victories. Les Rouges have also enjoyed success against European opponents lately, winning three straight, including a 1‑0 friendly over Wales last September.

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For Iceland, the focus is on building momentum ahead of the UEFA Nations League later this year. They’ve dropped their last two matches by a combined 6‑0 and managed just one win in their previous six (2‑0 away to Azerbaijan). Another defeat this weekend would mean starting consecutive years with back‑to‑back losses, something they last experienced in 2025 against Kosovo.

Scoring goals has been a mixed story for them: since 2020, they’ve only lost once when netting multiple times (a 5‑3 setback to Ukraine last October), but even then, they’ve failed to turn goals into wins in two of their last three such matches. And it’s been a while since they beat a CONCACAF side in North America - their last was a 2‑0 victory over Honduras in Fort Lauderdale in 2024.

Key stats & injury news

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Canada will be missing some key names this weekend. Captain Alphonso Davies is still sidelined with an ACL injury, Alistair Johnston is recovering from hamstring surgery, Moïse Bombito is working his way back after a fractured tibia, Stephen Eustaquio is nursing a knock, and Jacob Shaffelburg is out with a groin strain.

On the other side, Iceland don’t appear to have any major fitness concerns. History leans their way too - they’ve never lost to Canada, winning the last meeting 2‑0 back in 2020.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Canada vs Iceland today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: